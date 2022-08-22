Students attend their class at the Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes in all levels, August 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — As many as 50 students are crammed in classrooms as the country returned to in-person instruction Monday after 2 years of distance learning, a lawmaker said.

For ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, the Department of Education should issue a memo on ideal class size to maintain physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Okay naman 'yung mga bata. Maayos naman 'yung pagpasok," she told ANC's "Headstart". "But my observation is that they are cramped into a small classroom. Merong 40-50 students in a class."

She made the remark after visiting an elementary school in Quezon City.

Some 28 million students are set to return to school Monday, the official first day of classes for School Year 2022-2023.

Castro raised concern that the number of students per class was the same before the pandemic.

"Ang bumungad sa'kin parang pre-pandemic time. This is not supposed to be [the case]," she said.

In some schools, classrooms are divided into 2 sets.

One set will hold in-person classes from Mondays to Wednesdays and online classes on Thursdays to Fridays. The other set, meanwhile, will study remotely during the first 3 days of the week and attend physical classes on the remaining 2 days.

Some 24,175 or 46 percent of schools nationwide will implement full in-person classes Monday, according to Education spokesperson Michael Poa.

Meanwhile, 29,721 or 51.8 percent will still conduct blended learning, a mix of classroom sessions and blended learning methods such as online classes and modules.

Only 1,004 or 1.29 percent of schools will implement full distance learning, Poa has said.