BOC finds 'smuggled' rice, sugar being repacked in Caloocan

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs has found “hundreds of bags of smuggled rice and sugar” being illegally repacked in a warehouse in Caloocan City, Malacañang said Monday.

This, as the executive branch continues its series of inspections to check on possibly hoarded agricultural products.

BOC agents “had no choice but to forcibly open the warehouse after the owners and caretaker refused to cooperate” with the inspection team, the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

“Aside from the tons of smuggled rice and sugar, BoC agents also seized the repacking machines which were being used to repack imported rice and sugar to make it appear that these were locally procured by the warehouse owners,” the statement read.

The OPS did not mention the exact quantity of goods that were found in the said warehouse.

The investigation in the Caloocan warehouse comes a week after Malacañang started looking into several tons of sugar stockpiled in various areas despite a supposed shortage of the commodity.

Hundreds of thousands of sugar sacks were earlier found in warehouses in Manila, Pampanga and Bulacan, while another 7,000 metric tons of the sweetener were held at the Subic Port.

The Palace earlier said that it is looking at the possibility that the supposed sugar shortage in the country is “artificial” and brought about by the hoarding of several traders.

