PAGASA: 'Isang' maintains strength over West Philippine Sea

Photo from PAGASA

MANILA — Tropical Storm Isang on Saturday night maintained its strength as it moved over the West Philippine Sea, with the storm expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

In its latest bulletin, PAGASA said the weather disturbance was last spotted 575 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, as of 10 p.m.

The country's 9th storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 105 kph.

It was moving northwest at 20 kph, according to the weather agency. The storm was forecast to leave the country's area of responsibility on Sunday morning or afternoon.

PAGASA added that raising tropical cyclone wind signals would remain "unlikely" across the Philippines, but that Isang could enhance the effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat and "bring gusty conditions."

"Isang is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition and bring

heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period," PAGASA said.

Isang was also forecast to become a severe tropical storm on Sunday. It can weaken on Monday, however, as it moves northwards.

"[It] will remain far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period," PAGASA said.