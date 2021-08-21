Vice President Leni Robredo visits pre-registered Pasig residents receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Pasig edition of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Vaccine Express initiative at the Manggahan High School on August 21, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA — The Office of the Vice President's (OVP) Vaccine Express was tapped for Pasig City's poor residents on Saturday, Ninoy Aquino Day.

The initiative aims to increase the number of Filipinos vaccinated against COVID-19, Vice President Leni Robredo said.

"Sobrang happy po kami na dito sa Pasig, nag-start na ng A5 kasi iyon naman iyong gusto natin, ‘di ba, as fast as possible and as many members of the many sectors as possible lalo na ngayon na surge. Ngayon na surge, gusto natin na ma-doble pa iyong numbers ng vina-vaccinate," she said.

(I am happy that here in Pasig, the vaccination of the A5 sector already started. That's what we want -- to vaccinate more people as fast as possible because of this surge. We want to double our vaccination numbers.)

The Vice President also clarified that the COVID-19 jabs used belonged to Pasig City, and that her office only focused on the logistics part, which included getting volunteers and arranging the database for the project.

"Ang opisina po namin, walang access sa bakuna. So, ang pino-provide lang po namin iyong deployment ng vaccines. Iyong set-up po rito, kami iyong nag-asikaso. Iyong pag-aya… Nakikita po natin ang dami nating doktor at saka nurses ngayon at saka medical students, kami rin po iyon," said Robredo.

(Our office doesn't have any access to COVID-19 vaccines. So what we provide is the deployment and we also urge people to get vaccinated. We see that a lot of doctors and nurses volunteered.)

She also vowed to help in deploying COVID-19 vaccines to different localities amid mounting requests.

"So, ngayon po, ang dami naming nakukuhang mga requests from LGUs. Ine-explain po namin na wala po kaming bakuna. So, ang puwede lang naming matulong, kung mayroon kayong bakuna, tutulong kami para mapabilis iyong deployment," she added.

(Right now, we are getting a lot of requests from local government units. We explained that we do not have vaccines, but what we can do is help deploy the vaccines.)

Those vaccinated are pre-registered with the city government, according to Robredo's office.

The OVP's Vaccine Express has also been tapped in Manila, Quezon City, and her hometown Naga City, mostly catering to essential workers and other priority sectors.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million by yearend to contain the virus. So far, 12.8 million people have been fully vaccinated in the country.