Members of the National Bureau of Investigation, on February 25, 2021, conduct a separate investigation on the shooting misencounter between the PNP and the PDEA at a fast food chain's parking lot in Quezon City last February 24. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation is nearly complete in its investigation on the shootout between police and anti-drug agents in Quezon City earlier this year, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Sunday.

It "hopes" to submit its final report to the Department of Justice by the end of the month, according to Guevarra.

The NBI is waiting for the result of digital forensic examination of the mobile phones of operatives involved in the incident, the Justice secretary said.

"A lot of material evidence is expected to be mined from these devices," he said.

"Aside from the tedious process of obtaining cyber warrants, our forensic investigators have had to examine meticulously an average of 22,000 pages of text messages, call logs, videos, and pictures per mobile phone."

The February 24 incident along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, which a top official described as a "misencounter", left 2 policemen, a PDEA agent, and an informant dead, according to authorities.

In May, the two law enforcement agencies nearly engaged in another misencounter in Fairview, Quezon City.