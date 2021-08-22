MANILA - Governor Ramil Hernandez of Laguna on Sunday announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Hernandez said he learned of his test results on Saturday and is currently doing home quarantine.

He also said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

"Bahagi na ng ating trabaho bilang public servant ang pakikisalamuha sa maraming iba’t ibang tao sa araw-araw. Kaya nga po siguro kahit lubos ang aking pag-iingat ay hindi na rin naiwasan na ako ay mag-positibo sa COVID-19," Hernandez said.

(It's part of our job as a public servant to mingle with different people every day. That's probably why despite my precautions, I still tested positive for COVID-19.)

Laguna governor Ramil Hernandez

Hernandez said he will continue working while recuperating at home.

The official also asked for prayers for his quick recovery, and implored others to get vaccinated.

"At magsilbing paalala na rin na mag-ingat, laging sumunod sa mga health protocols, at magpabakuna," Hernandez said.

(And this should serve as a reminder to others to take care, follow health protocols and get vaccinated.)

- with a report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

