MANILA - Tropical storm Isang (international name: Omais) has further intensified as it headed towards south of Japan on Sunday morning, the state weather bureau said.

Isang reached severe tropical storm category at 2 a.m. Sunday and remains "unlikely to directly affect the weather condition and bring heavy rainfall in the country," according to PAGASA.

"Its passage is unlikely to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring gusty conditions to the country," PAGASA said.

It was last estimated 560 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of 4 a.m., moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour, with winds of 95 kph near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

The country's ninth storm this year is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Sunday noon and afternoon.