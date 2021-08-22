Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA - Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Sunday he has tested negative for COVID-19, five days after his department announced he contracted the respiratory disease.

"Kahapon, na-swab ako. At ang resulta, negative na po ako," Bello told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(I was swabbed yesterday. The result shows I am already negative.)

The 77-year old official was "asymptomatic" despite the diagnosis, and went under self-quarantine in his hometown in Isabela province.

Bello is already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received his first dose of the AstraZeneca product in March and the second in May.

The Department of Labor and Employment has said Bello continued to discharge his functions while in isolation.

Other members of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet who got COVID-19 include Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Interior Sec. Eduardo Año, Trade Sec. Ramon Lopez, Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, Public Works Sec. Mark Villar, Education Sec. Leonor Briones, and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.