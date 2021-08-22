DFA: 31 more Filipinos leave Afghanistan amid turmoil; some now in Norway, UK

MANILA — Thirty-one more Filipinos were able to leave Taliban-ruled Afghanistan amid turmoil in the Middle Eastern country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday.

In a bulletin, the DFA said 16 Filipinos left Kabul on a military flight and are now in the United Kingdom.

Another group of 13 Filipinos who left the country earlier are now in Oslo in Norway, while 1 landed in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and another in Kuwait.

Another 8 Filipinos have registered with the embassy but do not wish to be repatriated at this time, the DFA said.

The DFA also thanked all countries who continue to assist and cooperate with the agency in repatriating Filipinos from Afghanistan.

‼️Read: Situation Bulletin on the Armed Conflict in Afghanistan as of 22 August 2021‼️



Any Filipino in distress can contact the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan whose contact details below:



Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762 pic.twitter.com/2TCJ04IyZt — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 22, 2021

A total of 175 Filipinos have already left or have been evacuated from Afghanistan, while an estimated 32 Filipinos remained in the country, and 22 of them still want to be repatriated.

The DFA pointed out that those who wish to leave Afghanistan would be assisted as the government continues to work on repatriating the Filipinos there.

The Philippines issued Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan last weekend after the Taliban captured key cities, including Kabul. Under this alert level, the government undertakes mandatory evacuation of all Filipinos in that country.

Thousands are trying to flee the war-torn country after it fell under the Taliban last Sunday.

WATCH