MANILA - Senator Leila de Lima urged lawmakers to investigate the Commission on Elections' bidding for logistics services for the 2022 presidential polls after a firm owned by Davao-based tycoon Dennis Uy emerged as its likely winner.

Uy was one of the biggest donors to President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign in 2016.

In a statement, De Lima said she filed Senate Resolution No. 855 to stress the need "to ensure that the election processes are free from even suspicions of cheating, manipulation, and irregularities by disqualifying suppliers with known links to identified political parties and possible candidates."

"Any transaction or contract that would erode public trust in government, and in the objectivity of civil service, must be put under the strictest scrutiny," De Lima said.

De Lima said the Senate should ensure that the awarding of government contracts is compliant with the country's procurement laws.

"There is a need to revisit and review existing rules and regulations regarding the bidding out of government contracts to ensure competitiveness and fair play in public bidding processes," she said.

"This issue should not be taken lightly especially when an apparent majority control over many industries that affect the lives and rights of Filipinos are concentrated in the same hands and within the same circle of those who are closely connected to the President," De Lima added.

Last July, the Comelec special bids and awards committee (SBAC) declared Parañaque City-based F2 Logistics Philippines, Inc. as the bidder with the lowest calculated bid for the P1.61 billion project to deploy election equipment, peripherals, forms, supplies and paraphernalia for Halalan 2022.

Comelec later on clarified that F2 Logistics has not yet been awarded the delivery contract, but was only declared as the "bidder with the lowest calculated bid" for the P1.61 billion project.

Comelec also said F2 will undergo a post-qualification process before it officially bags the contract.

