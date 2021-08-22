MANILA - The ideal temperature for vaccine storage in Cebu province was maintained despite a 3-hour power interruption on Saturday, the Department of Health-Central Visayas said.

The power blackout hit various parts of the province, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Bohol at 12 a.m. Saturday.

Contingency plans were followed and ensured that the vaccine supply were still being stored in their ideal temperature, the agency said in a statement Saturday.

"We encourage all vaccine centers to follow the recommended regular temperature monitoring of vaccine storage and review their contingency plans for any possible disaster that may happen," said Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director IV of DOH-Central Visayas Center for Health Development.

"We also remind all implementing units to consume their vaccines in the shortest amount of time to minimize large inventory that may be affected at this time."

While most vaccines only require regular refrigerator temperature, messenger RNA vaccines such as that of Pfizer and Moderna require ultra cold storage to keep the doses frozen.

- with report from Annie Perez