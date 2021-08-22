Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Cagayan Valley Medical Center has nearly reached its capacity for COVID-19 patients, tallying a record 295 patients on Saturday, its medical chief said.

The hospital has 289 virus patients out of 300 allocated beds as of Sunday, according to Dr. Glenn Matthew Baggao.

The number of its infected healthcare workers has gone down to 94 from 102, he said. Majority of them except for one were experiencing mild symptoms while hiring of new medical personnel is ongoing, he added.

"Umaapela tayo sa ating mga kababayan na sana paigtingin natin ang pag-iingat, ang pagsunod sa mga alituntunin na pinapatupad ng DOH (Department of Health)," Baggao told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We appeal to the public to be more careful and to follow protocols set by the DOH.)

"Napakasimpleng bagay lang itong hinihingi natin sa ating mga kababayan, pero malaking bagay po iyan para sa aming mga health workers."

(These are just simple things we ask of the public, but they're a great help to us health workers.)

The referral hospital has rented 2 hotels as its stepdown facilities for mild and recovering COVID-19 patients, Baggao said.

The region has 4,185 active infections out of a total 67,994 cases as of Saturday, according to DOH data.

The Philippines on the same day logged 16,694 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest daily tally since the pandemic began. The figure raises the total recorded cases to 1,824,051, of which 123,935 were active infections.