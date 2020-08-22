Home  >  News

READ: Manifesto calling for Duterte to lead revolutionary government

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2020 01:50 PM

A group calling for real change issued on Saturday a manifesto calling on Filipinos to participate in the movement to declare a revolutionary government to be headed by President Rodrigo Duterte and for a shift to federalism.

null

null

Read More:  Revolutionary Government   Charter Change   revgov   Rodrigo Duterte   manifesto revolutionary government  