Pro-‘revgov’ group to Gamboa: We’re pursuing ‘peaceful, non-violent struggle’

Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa. Joseph Vidal, Senate PR

MANILA - The group behind the call for a revolutionary government and a shift to federalism on Saturday said Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa "misinterpreted" the letter it sent to him.

"Nagpadala pa lang kami ng letter pero parang na-misinterpret niya," said Bobby Brillante, Deputy National Spokesperson of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC).

It said the letter was not an invitation for Gamboa to join its meeting, where the initiative was launched.

“No, we are not inviting him to attend,” Brillante said, adding that the correspondence was only meant to "seek an audience" with the country’s top cop regarding their future activities.

“We are just seeking an audience with him para i-lay down ang aming series of activities and make him understand that we are pursuing a peaceful and non-violent struggle. Based on that, wala tayong misunderstanding pagdating ng mga pagkilos namin,” he said.

Brillante said these activities include, a nationwide caravan and simultaneous mass actions in different provinces to convince the public to join their cause.

On Saturday, the group launched the People’s National Coalition for Revolutionary Government and Charter Change encouraging the Filipino people to join them in declaring a revolutionary government and shift to federalism.

“Kaya namin siya [Duterte] tinangkilik at sinuportahan dahil sa mga pangakong ito. Kagaya ng taumbayan, kami ay naghahanap ng katuparan ng mga pinangako,” said Brillante.