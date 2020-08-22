Paglahok ng mga estudyante sa virtual exhibits sa halip na field trip hinimok

MAYNILA--Iminumungkahi sa Department of Education na ipalit ang mga virtual exhibit sa physical field trips para lalo pang mapagyaman ang kulturang Pinoy sa isip ng mga estudyante, lalo na ngayong may pandemya.

Ayon kay Tefel Pesigan-Valentino, Vice President at Marketing and Business Development Head ng Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, ito ay para lalo pang mapagyaman ng kulturang Pinoy sa isip ng mga estudyante.

“Definitely we have to be able to shift to this digital experience and Iot our educational, our DepEd if they would require to include programs of the museum as part of the school curriculum,” ani Valentino.

Nabanggit ito ni Valentino sa paglunsad ng Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art ng kanilang virtual museum na layong ipakita ang estado ng mga kababaihan sa bansa.

Kasama sa mga lumalahok sa mga exhibit ang 25 anyos na si Raha Rodriguez kung saan ipinaloob niya sa kaniyang mga “sculpture” ang kaniyang interpretasyon sa mga nangyayari sa bansa ngayong may pandemya.

“Dalawa yung roles ng art, aside from the personal appreciation kasi dapat meron ka ring social responsibility. May job ka as an artist to be the voice of the voiceless,” ani Rodriguez.

Ayon sa DepEd, pinag-aaralan na nila ang panawagan ng grupo katuwang ang National Center for the Culture and the Arts at ng National Museum.

“Virtual field trips are valid options. National Museum is offering DepEd access to their online facilities,” ani Educational Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio.

Binuksan naman ng National Museum ang kanilang pintuan para ma-access ng DepEd ang kanilang online facilities.

— Ulat ni Isay Reyes, ABS-CBN News