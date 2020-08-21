Over P2 million worth of marijuana torched in Tabuk, Kalinga

PNP-Cordillera handout photo

MANILA - Police said Friday they have destroyed more than P2 million worth of marijuana in Tabuk City, Kalinga.

The Kalinga provincial police said in a statement that their operatives and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency discovered marijuana plantation sites in Sitio Binongsay, Malin Awa in Tabuk.

Authorities said the total land area of the discovered marijuana plantations is estimated at 900 square meters.

Around 10,700 fully grown marijuana plants worth P2,143,750 were seized.

The contraband was burned after the plants were uprooted. - with a report from Leo Mercado, ABS-CBN News