LPA northeast of Batanes intensifies into tropical depression 'Igme'

MANILA - A low-pressure area northeast of Batanes province has developed into a tropical depression, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Friday, and was named "Igme".

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Igme was spotted at 10 p.m. approximately 245 km northeast of Basco, Batanes while packing maximum winds of 55 kph near the center and 70 kph gusts.

It was last seen moving northward at 15 kph.

The weather disturbance will likely move northeastward throughout its forecast period, and is likely to pass very close or over Yonaguni Island in the southern Ryukyus islands of Japan on Saturday afternoon, and leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) between Saturday afternoon and evening, said PAGASA.

Igme is also expected to "steadily" intensify in the next 2 days and may develop into a tropical storm within 24 hours. PAGASA said no tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in effect.

Courtesy of PAGASA

Intermittent gusts may be experienced in Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the southwest monsoon slightly enhanced by Igme, the weather agency said.

Friday night through Saturday evening, the tropical depression will bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands while the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, northern mainland Cagayan, Zambales and Bataan.

Flooding and rain-induced landslide may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in affected areas, said PAGASA.

Fishermen with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon due to moderate to rough seas with waves of 1.2 up to 3.4 meters.

