House of Representatives records 51st COVID-19 case

MANILA - The House of Representatives has recorded another case of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 51, Secretary General Jose Luis Montales reported Saturday.

Montales said the latest case involved an employee from the House Bills and Index Service.

The employee reported for work on August 10 to 12. He was later hospitalized for pneumonia and persistent hiccups.

The employee is now in stable condition.

"So far we have 51 confirmed cases, 11 of which are active cases," said Montales.

As of August 21, there are 182,365 COVID-19 cases in the country, with recoveries at 114,519 and deaths at 2,940.



