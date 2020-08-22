Dinagat Islands logs first 7 coronavirus cases

DINAGAT ISLANDS - The province on Saturday recorded 7 coronavirus cases after months without infections.

Seven out of 10 samples taken to the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City for RT-PCR test turned up positive, the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Group said.

The patients arrived in the island province on July 31 and immediately underwent strict mandatory quarantine. Four of them were from Loreto town, two from Cagdianao and one from San Jose.

They are asymptomatic and currently in stable condition while recuperating at a quarantine facility, the task force added.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 187,249, with 4,933 new infections recorded Saturday.

The nationwide caseload includes 2,966 deaths, 114,921 recoveries and 69,362 active cases.