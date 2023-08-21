Taxi operators seek P60 flag down rate

Taxis on EDSA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Now it's taxi operators seeking a hike in flag down rates.

Leo San Juan, Philippine National Taxi Operators Association VP, said taxi operators are seeking an increase in flag down rate from P45 to P60 due to the high prices of petroleum.

"Tumaas na rin po ang cost of living ng mga drivers," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The proposal comes a day before the latest petroleum price increase.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is also reviewing a petition filed by transport groups to charge a "rush hour rate", in which P1 will be added to the jeepney base fare and P2 to the city bus fare during peak hours of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. except Sundays and holidays.

San Juan said taxi operators submitted the same proposal for an increase in flag down rate last year but only a P5 increase was approved. "We filed a motion for reconsideration to increase the P5 to P20," he said.

He added taxi operators are not seeking an increase in the per-kilometer charge, saying the recalibration of taxi meters could take months.