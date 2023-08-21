Solons mull probe over PH's alleged promise to China to withdraw BRP Sierra Madre

MANILA -- The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives on Monday said they are mulling to file a resolution seeking to find out the legitimacy of China's claim that the Philippines allegedly promised to remove BRP Sierra Madre in the contested West Philippine Sea.

"We in the Makabayan bloc are now mulling to file a House resolution to investigate in aid of legislation the supposed Philippine officials who promised the removal of BRP Sierra Madre or if China is just making this up," House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said in a statement.

Beijing earlier claimed that Manila had agreed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin shoal in the West Philippine Sea, but they have yet to provide evidence to back their claims.

Several Philippine officials, including former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Joseph Estrada, have denied making such a commitment to China.

For Castro, former President Rodrigo Duterte's "silence" on the issue was suspicious, even if some officials from his administration already refuted China's claim.

"It is Pres. Rodrigo Duterte who is the only one left that may have made the promise to China... Their silence on the issue speak volumes and it seems that we may not have to look far to find the traitors the Philippine Coast Guard is talking about... Duterte has the longest list of instances of sleeping with China," she said.

Manila and Beijing have a long history of maritime disputes over the South China Sea but Duterte was seen as cozying up to China in the hope of attracting investment.

Since succeeding Duterte, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has insisted he will not let China trample on his country's maritime rights, seeking to strengthen defense ties with former colonial ruler and longtime ally the United States.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO