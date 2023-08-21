PH 'exposed' China’s West PH Sea activities in Fiji conference: AFP

MANILA -- The Philippines "exposed" China's actions in the West Philippine Sea to some 20 defense leaders in the region during a recent international conference, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Monday.

AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. said it took place during the Chiefs of Defense Conference held in Nadi, Fiji from August 14 to 16.

The annual conference, which was co-hosted by Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major General Jone Kalouniwai and Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino, brought together senior military leaders from over 20 countries to discuss challenges and opportunities in the region.

“Isa ako sa nag-attend. There were 24 countries plus NATO, so 25 kaming lahat na participants. Accordingly, it was the first time that China sent a representative. Pinadala nila ang kanilang deputy commander,” Brawner told reporters in a chance interview at Camp Aguinaldo on Monday.

The theme for this year’s conference was “Preserving the Rules-Based Order to Enable Sovereignty in an Era of Strategic Competition.”

Sessions during the conference included lectures and discussions on efforts to uphold the international rules-based order and tools for developing resilient communities in responding to natural disasters, among others.

“Binigyan tayo ng pagkakataon na mag-present. Sa ating presentation, pinakita natin kung gaano tayong Pilipinas ay sumusunod sa international rules-based order. Pinresent din natin ang arbitration ruling noong 2016, na nagsasabing illegal ang claim ng China na 9-dash line. Pinakita ko dun pati ang video ng water cannoning ng ating resupply ships. Nagulat sila,” the AFP chief said.

According to Brawner, General Xu Qiling, deputy chief of staff in the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission, responded by saying that China follows international rules, that the South China Sea is theirs, and that the 2016 arbitral ruling that favored the Philippines “is invalid and unacceptable to them.”

“Sumagot din tayo na if they have a historical claim over the SCS, we have a historical claim over the WPS,” Brawner said.

He added that the defense chiefs of participating countries “verbally” agreed to promote rules-based international order.

“Pati na rin ang China sumama sa consensus,” Brawner said.

“Pag sinabing rules-based international order, susunod tayo sa agreements katulad ng UNCLOS at hindi dapat gumamit ng dahas or coercive and dangerous tactics in order to promote our own interests. Pumayag naman lahat, pero walang resolution or written agreement. It was just a verbal agreement among us participants," he added.

The tension between the 2 countriesflared up anew after the Chinese Coast Guard blocked two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels from a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre last August 5.