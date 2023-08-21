MMDA starts apprehending motorcycle riders on EDSA bike lane

This photo shows motorcycle riders using bike lanes in EDSA. MMDA's Facebook page

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday started apprehending motorcycle riders using the bicycle lane along EDSA.

Bike riders have failed to use the lane assigned to them due to the huge volume of motorcycles passing there, the MMDA earlier said.

Erring motorists on the bike lane will soon be fined P1,000 for disregarding traffic signs, the MMDA added.

“Unang araw ng ano [paghihigpit] namin sa bike lane. Wala tayong ticket ngayon. Parang information drive maninita at advising lang na bawal na ang motorsiklo o any vehicles sa bike lane. Wala pang advise sa 'kin pero ang sabi ay one week kaming maninita o mag-iinformation drive,” said Ching Salinas, head of the MMDA Bike Lane program office.

(This is the first day that we are tightening bike lane monitoring. We won't issue tickets yet. This will be like an information drive where we advise motorcycle riders or any vehicle that they cannot use the bike lane. I was told we will do the information drive for one week.)

Some motorists gave opposing reactions on the fine.

“Sumunod na lang po tayo sa batas, para maiwasan ang multa kasi mahihirapan tayo, pang isang araw na byahe na po natin yun,” said "Harvey", a ride-hailing app driver.

(Let's just follow the law to avoid getting fined, that's equal to a day's income.)

“Yung mga sasakyan ipit-ipit na eh, no choice na kami para makalusot eh, yung iba talagang pinapasok na ang bike lane. Sobrang bigat nun, talagang pag-iisipan mo kung papasok ka pa ba o hindi. Talagang tatiyagain mo yung traffic,” said another driver.

(Vehicles are sometimes stuck in traffic, and sometimes we have no choice but to go to the bike lane. The fine is too heavy, so you'd think twice about going to the bike lane.)

Joselito Camacho, a security guard who bikes every day to and Quezon City and Taguig, welcomed the MMDA policy.

“Mas maganda yun kasi araw-araw ako nagba-bike. Minsan po pag dumaan sila sa bike lane, sila pa ang galit ganoon. Eh syempre bike lane ito para sa bike ito,” he said.

(That's better. Sometimes, drivers use the bike lane and even get angry at bikers. The bike lane is supposed to be for bikes only.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC