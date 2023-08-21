Man stabbed to death in Mandaue City

A stabbing incident was caught on camera early Monday at Zone 7, Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City in Cebu.

According to Police Maj. Andy Roque, their personnel responded to a call at past 3 a.m. to an incident that happened by the road.

Based on their investigation, the victim identified as Roger Perez was having a drinking session with the suspect.

“Right there and then, he stabbed the victim multiple times causing his instantaneous death,” said Roque.

It could also be seen on the CCTV footage that the suspect was approaching the victim with a weapon behind his back.

He approached the victim and stabbed him multiple times then ran. The victim tried to stand up. Authorities said the victim later collapsed.

“He was seen lifeless lying on the road with multiple stab wound on the chest, arm and hand,” added Roque.

They are now following the lead on the suspect having a personal grudge with the victim.

Police have arrested the suspect, who will be charged with murder.

- report from Annie Perez

