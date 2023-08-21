PAGASA image

MANILA - The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring scattered rains to parts of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat will continue to affect the western sections of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the habagat, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains.

No weather disturbance is expected within the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA added.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.



RELATED VIDEO