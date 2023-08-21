Members of the Aquino Family, relatives, friends and supporters attend a Mass commemorating the 40th death anniversary of former Senator Benigno 'Ninoy" Aquino Jr. at the Sto Domingo Church in Quezon City on August 21, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Yellow-clad supporters of the Aquino family filled the Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City on Monday to commemorate 40 years since former Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr.'s assassination, which prompted a historic bloodless revolt and toppled a 20-year martial rule.

Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas led the Holy Mass commemorating Aquino at the said church, where the slain senator's bloodied remains once lay in repose in 1983. Among those in attendance were Aquino's daughters Ballsy and Viel, as well as opposition leaders led by former Vice President Leni Robredo.

In his homily, Archbishop Villegas noted that just like Ninoy when he was assassinated 40 years ago, the country is "bleeding" at present because of supposed corruption, fake news, social injustice, and rising prices of basic commodities.

"Hindi sapat na alalahanin ang kabayanihan ni Sen. Ninoy. Kailangan tayong bumangon at gumising sa pagtutulug-tulugan, pagdurugo, bago mahuli ang lahat, ang simula ng 1983 ay siya ring simula ngayon,” Villegas said.

(Merely remembering Sen. Ninoy's heroism is not enough. We have to rise from our collective slumber and suffering before it's all too late. The work that was started in 1983 also starts today.)



After the Mass, an emotional Ballsy thanked the dozens of supporters who joined them in remembering her father, who was known as one of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s fiercest critics.

“To our fellow Filipinos who joined us today when being seen with the Aquinos is not exactly in fashion during this time, thank you for being one with us today in remembering Ninoy Aquino: the man who dreamed the impossible dream, to fight for the right with, for the Filipino he believed is worth dying for,” Cruz said.

As many Filipinos may have already forgotten Ninoy, the late senator's grandson Kiko Aquino Dee said he wanted his grandfather remembered for his courage when he flew back to the Philippines despite the threat to his life.

“Iyong natatak talaga sa akin ngayon ay iyong courage niya, na kahit na nasa opposition siya, kahit na sa kulungan siya, kahit may banta sa buhay niya, nanindigan pa rin siya at sinabi pa rin niya kung ano sa tingin niya ang tama,” Dee said.

(What stays with me is his courage. Despite being in the opposition, being in prison, and threats to his life, he stood by his principles and spoke for what he believed was right.)

Among the groups that joined the commemoration of Aquino's death anniversary was the August Twenty-One Movement (ATOM).

ATOM member Carl Jon Maat said his group was working tirelessly to remind Filipinos about the late senator's martyrdom.

“Iyong sakripisyo ni Ninoy ay malaking dulot nito sa pagpapalaya sa ating bayan lalo na sa panahon ng diktadurya. Hirap na hirap na ang tao noong panahon ng diktadurya at nawa’y tulad [ni] Ninoy ay maging inspirasyon [siya] sa [pagharap sa] mga hamon na nararanasan natin sa panibagong panahon ng Marcos,” Maat said.

(Ninoy's sacrifices contributed largely to our country's freedom from dictatorship. Our people were suffering under martial law, and we hope that Ninoy may serve as an inspiration for us in facing the challenges under another Marcos in power.)

Aquino was 50 when he was shot dead immediately upon returning to the Philippines after being exiled in the United States on Aug. 21, 1983, at the tarmac of the Manila International Airport which would later be named after him.

His death sparked a series of demonstrations that came to a head during the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986, which ousted Marcos Sr. and catapulted his widow Cory to the presidency.

His death anniversary, called "Ninoy Aquino Day," is a special non-working public holiday nationwide.

RELATED VIDEO: