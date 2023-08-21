Charges sought vs officials who OK'd Manila Bay reclamation projects

Fishermen from Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas, and Bulacan conduct a fluvial protest, calling for their welfare and livelihood amid an ongoing reclamation project happening in front of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on February 28, 2023. Fisherfolk slammed the ongoing reclamation project in Manila Bay citing its impact to their livelihood and called for genuine rehabilitation of Manila Bay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Former Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Lito Atienza on Monday said he wants charges filed against those who approved reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

"Para sa akin, demanda ang lahat ng kasangkot sa pag-apruba ng mga permisong yan. It is not enough to prevent it. We have to put a stop, totally stop the issuance of reclamation permit all over the island," said Atienza, who was also Manila City mayor and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier suspended "all but one" reclamation projects, amid concerns that the projects were allegedly not being managed and operated properly.

The DENR then confirmed that all 22 reclamation projects in the Manila Bay have been suspended, pending a review of their environmental and social impacts.

"They have to be punished for abusing their power even if you are the Philippine Reclamation Authority director, di ka dapat approve nang approve," Atienza explained.

Atienza also urged the DENR to take the lead in the protection of the Manila Bay.

