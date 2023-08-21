Angara allays fears of confidential funds misuse

Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Sonny Angara on Nov. 26, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA — Sen. Sonny Angara on Monday sought to fears on potential misuse of confidential funds, which he said would be looked into by state auditors.

Angara, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, said that 17 agencies requested confidential funds for 2024.

He added that the agriculture and information and communication technology departments were new agencies seeking confidential funds.

"The good news is at least for 2024, it has not increased dramatically. It’s around the P10-billion level," Angara told ANC’s "Headstart."

Angara noted that a 2015 joint circular safeguards against the misuse of confidential funds.

The circular, he said, requires "stronger controls of the spending of this money and it limits the purposes" on intelligence gathering activities and related expenses.

"The COA [Commission on Audit] plays a very important role here... They can see whether the money was spent on what is laid on in the circular," he explained.

For Angara, confidential funds are "justified" in "many cases."

"It's up to agencies [to justify] why they need it," he said.