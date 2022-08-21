PAGASA

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Cagayan Valley region and Aurora as Tropical Depression Florita slightly intensifies.

In its 5 p.m. Sunday weather bulletin, PAGASA said Florita was last located 540 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over the following areas:

- northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag)

- eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City, San Mariano)

- eastern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience winds of 30 to 60 kph or intermittent rains within 36 hours.

It can also cause slight damage to some houses made of very light materials, and may break twigs of small trees, tilt banana plants and damage leaves of plants and trees.

PAGASA said Florita may bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes and Aurora from Monday morning to afternoon.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains may also prevail over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos region from Monday night to Tuesday night.

Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in flood and landslide-prone areas.

Florita is expected to continue moving generally west southwest in the next 12 hours before turning west by Monday morning.

It is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Cagayan or the northern portion of Isabela by Tuesday.

PAGASA also said Florita may intensify into a tropical storm by Monday morning or afternoon and may reach peak intensity of 75 kph before making landfall.

It may slightly weaken after crossing northern Luzon but is expected to remain within the tropical storm category.

Florita intensified into a tropical depression Sunday.

