Parents and pupils help clean the San Antonio Elementary School on Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City on Aug. 3, 2022 during the launch of ‘Brigada Eskwela”. ABS-CBN News

School personnel and parents on Sunday undertook last-minute preparations a day before the opening of School Year 2022-2023, which will see a return to in-person classes at full capacity even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In Cebu, teachers of a local high school in Consolacion town spent the day cleaning and painting classrooms, and preparing presentations for Monday's school opening.

The school had recently completed repairs after sustaining damage from Typhoon Odette, the strongest storm to hit the Philippines last year.

In the nearby province of Negros Oriental, Adolf Aguilar, schools division superintendent of Bais City, said all 59 schools in the city are ready for the school opening.

The schools in the city also suffered severe damage from Odette.

In Calbayog City, Samar, personnel from the local Bureau of Fire Protection inspected classrooms at the San Policarpio High School to ensure safety.

In the Davao region, Department of Education (DepEd) director Allan Farnazo said schools are prepared to welcome over 1 million enrollees on Monday.

He assured in a statement that schools are clean and safe, and would implement health protocols against COVID-19 at all times.

"It is with strong passion that we welcome all our learners to the best school year ever. I say 'best school year' because the two years strengthened our character and increased our resolve to stir our course towards that better future," he said.

In Cotabato province, Carmen National High School held a general orientation to remind teaching and non-teaching personnel of the health protocols that would be enforced on the first day of classes.

In Lucena City, parents trooped to stores to buy school supplies and uniforms for their children.

Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier said students would not be strictly required to wear uniforms this year, but some parents prefer school outfits because these are more cost efficient compared to civilian attire.

In Negros Occidental, the local DepEd office reminded students who would not wear uniforms to put on what it deemed as "decent" outfits.

The DepEd discouraged students from wearing blouses with plunging necklines, short shorts, mini skirts, tight pants or dresses, jogger pants, designer brands and sleepwear.

"The school will not mandate ang wearing of uniforms pero we are expecting also that our students, our learners will be using decent school attires according rin sa guidelines ng DepEd," said DepEd Negros Occidental information officer Ian Arnold Arnaez, citing Order No. 46 issued in 2008.

As of Saturday morning, more than 27.6 million students have enrolled for School Year 2022-2023, according to DepEd data.

This year, schools will be allowed to implement distance or blended learning only until October. By November, they are required to shift to 5 days of in-person classes.

— Reports from Angelo Angolo, Ronilo Dagos, RC Dalaguit, Ranulfo Docdocan, Annie Perez and Hernel Tocmo

