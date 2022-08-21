Eligible residents fill out forms as they line up for their COVID-19 vaccine shots in Bangkal, Makati on August 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 3,643 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Sunday, bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,855,804.

The country has been posting less than 4,000 daily cases in the past week, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Active cases stood at 35,271 while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,759,176.

Forty-nine new deaths were also reported, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,357.

It is also the ninth straight day that the country has been reporting at least 40 deaths, Guido added.

Of the additional infections reported during the day, 1,167 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for August 14 to 20 is at 16.2 percent, lower than the 18.2 percent recorded the previous week, Guido also said.



The Philippines' first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

During the week of Aug. 1-7, the country tallied 27,331 new COVID-19 cases, or an average of 3,904 per day which is 13 percent higher compared to the daily average the previous week, according to a DOH bulletin.

That was the highest number of cases logged in a single week since the week of Feb. 7-13 this year when 28,280 were reported, said the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Severe and critical patients reached 772 from Aug. 1 to 7.

At least 72.3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.4 million have received their booster shots.

