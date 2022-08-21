MANILA — Two government agencies have requested the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to temporarily suspend the implementation of the No-Contact Apprehension Policy for public transport as classes open on Monday.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said they have made the request in order for more public utility vehicles (PUV) to accommodate more passengers, as a commuter influx is expected in Metro Manila due to the opening of classes.

DOTr sent a letter of request to the MMDA, while the LTFRB released two memorandum circulars allowing 33 buses, 68 jeeps, and 32 UV Express routes.

MMDA, for its part, assured DOTr that no PUVs will be apprehended because it has not yet issued certificates of public convenience (CPC) for the routes that will be opened on Monday. It noted that special permits will be issued to PUVs while waiting for LTFRB's official decision to open CPC applications.

"Bukod diyan, exempted ang mga PUV sa Number Coding Scheme ng MMDA. Pero iginigiit ng MMDA na hindi exempted ang mga PUV sa paglabag sa mga batas-trapiko at tinitiyak nila na mananagot ang mga pasaway na PUV driver sa kalsada. Dinagdag nito na lahat ng CPC violations ay ipapadala sa LTFRB para sa karampatang aksyon," MMDA said.

LTFRB also reminded public transport drivers and operators to follow its policies stated on their franchises and provisional authorities. Violators may possibly have their franchises or permits revoked.

