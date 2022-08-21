First Lady Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos is seen in this photo with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and their children after the arrival honors for the new leader at the Kalayaan grounds, Malacanang Palace on June 30, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - First Lady Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos marked Sunday her 63rd birthday with a greeting on social media from her son, Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos.

“Happy birthday, mom! We love you so much!” the lawmaker, who is the eldest child of President Ferdinand "Bongbong"Marcos, Jr. and the First Lady, said in an Instagram post.

“I consider it such a privilege to have you in our lives,” he added.

The younger Marcos ended his post by teasing his mother about how she cried over the president's birthday message for her.

“You better be nice to me or I might have to post pictures of you crying after reading Dad’s birthday card this morning,” he said in jest.

Videos uploaded on social media on Saturday evening showed that the first family surprised the First Lady with balloons and flowers as she entered a house.

The president and their children Sandro and Simon sang the Happy Birthday song, along with other guests.

Araneta-Marcos is a lawyer, and is the country's first First Lady since Loi Ejercito during the Estrada administration.

She hails from the Araneta family, linked to the political party that helped topple her late father-in-law's dictatorship. Marcos Jr. said that they, along with both their families, had gotten to know each other beyond their political differences.

They got married in 1993 in a small ceremony in Italy, and have three children: Ferdinand Alexander or Sandro, Joseph Simon, and William Vincent or Vinny.