Courtesy: Bureau of Customs handout

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Palawan said Sunday that it has destroyed about P5.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

BOC, through Puerto Princesa Port Collector Gladys Fontanilla-Estrada, led the destruction of 207 boxes and 3,507 reams of the said cigarettes from Aug. 16 to 18, where the shipments were shredded and soaked in water at the Palawan Flora and Fauna Watershed Reserve in Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The shredding of the smuggled cigarettes were also witnessed by the Philippine National Police Maritime Group, Philippine Coast Guard Palawan, and the National Bureau of Investigation Puerto Princesa District Office, BOC siad.

Earlier, the shipment was ordered forfeited by District Collector Ma. Rhea M. Gregorio in favor of the government for violating customs laws, rules, and regulations.

Estrada assured that BOC will "strengthen" border security to prevent the entry of illegal goods into the country, reminding the public not to patronize smuggled products as they "harm legitimate businesses as well as the national economy."