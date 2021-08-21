Home  >  News

Ex-senator Trillanes' brother passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2021 09:22 AM

MANILA - Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Saturday announced the death of his brother due to COVID-19 complications.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the sudden demise of my brother Antonio “Tiny” Trillanes III,” he shared on Twitter. 

Trillanes said his brother died of complications due to COVID-19 past midnight today.

His brother was 51.

His brother’s death comes just weeks after their mother, 87-year old Estelita Fuentes Trillanes, died of complications due to advanced Parkinson's condition. 

