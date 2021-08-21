MANILA - Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Saturday announced the death of his brother due to COVID-19 complications.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the sudden demise of my brother Antonio “Tiny” Trillanes III,” he shared on Twitter.

It is with deep sadness that I announce the sudden demise of my brother Antonio “Tiny” Trillanes III. He died of complications due to COVID past midnight today, August 21. He was 51. pic.twitter.com/MzHK2pq6FA — Sonny Trillanes IV (@TrillanesSonny) August 20, 2021

Trillanes said his brother died of complications due to COVID-19 past midnight today.

His brother was 51.

His brother’s death comes just weeks after their mother, 87-year old Estelita Fuentes Trillanes, died of complications due to advanced Parkinson's condition.