MANILA - Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Saturday announced the death of his brother due to COVID-19 complications.
“It is with deep sadness that I announce the sudden demise of my brother Antonio “Tiny” Trillanes III,” he shared on Twitter.
Trillanes said his brother died of complications due to COVID-19 past midnight today.
His brother was 51.
His brother’s death comes just weeks after their mother, 87-year old Estelita Fuentes Trillanes, died of complications due to advanced Parkinson's condition.
Antonio Trillanes IV, Antonio Trillanes III, Antonio Trillanes IV family, Antonio Trillanes IV brother, obituary