PAGASA

MANILA— Tropical Storm Isang has intensified as it moves over the Philippine Sea, but the weather disturbance is unlikely to make landfall nor enhance the southwest monsoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Isang was last spotted 605 kilometers east northeast of Basco, Batanes at 10 a.m, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Isang is moving northwestward at 30kph.

The storm will not directly affect the weather condition in the country throughout the forecast period and will remain far from Philippine landmass, the weather bureau said.

Isang, with international name Omais, intensified into a tropical storm on Friday.

PAGASA said Isang is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Sunday morning or afternoon.

