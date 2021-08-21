MANILA—Tropical storm Isang continued to intensify as it crossed the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its afternoon bulletin, PAGASA said the center of Isang was found 585 km East Northwest of Itbayat town, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds accelerating to 105 kph.

Isang is also moving at a northwestward direction at 15 kph.

PAGASA said Isang could escalate into a severe tropical storm "tonight or tomorrow early morning," but the storm will remain far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period.

Hoisting storm signals remained "unlikely", the bureau added.

PAGASA also advised the public to take "necessary measures to protect life and property."

"Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. For heavy rainfall warnings, thunderstorm/rainfall advisories," PAGASA said.

Isang is expected to weaken come Monday morning, and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Sunday morning or afternoon.