LOOK: Taal Volcano emits ‘steam-rich plumes’ 3,000 meters high

MANILA - Taal Volcano’s main crater showed vigorous upwelling that generated steam-rich plumes 3,000 meters high on Saturday morning, Phivolcs said.

An IPcamera captured the activity at the main crater on video, which was Phivolcs shared on its Facebook page.

“Volcanic smog has been experienced over the Taal region this week as high levels of volcanic SO₂ that peaked on 19 August at an average of 12,257 tonnes/day have been continually degassed from the Main Crater,” Phivolcs said.

It added that persistent degassing since Friday afternoon has produced volcanic smog that continues to envelop and cause poor visibility across the Taal region today.

A total of 135 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in the last 24 hours and a sulfur dioxide flux of 4,756 tonnes per day was last measured on Friday.

The volcano remains under alert level 2, the second-lowest in a 5-step system, which warns of probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption.

Taal's last eruption in January 2020 shot ash 15 kilometers high and spewed red-hot lava, crushing scores of homes, killing livestock and sending over 135,000 people into shelters.