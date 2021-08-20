Courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical cyclone Isang has intensified into a tropical storm, with international name Omais, the state weather bureau said late Friday evening.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Isang was located at 835 km east of extreme northern Luzon while packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and 80 kph gusts as it moved west northwestward at 10 kph.

The storm will remain far from the country's landmass and is projected to move northwestward on Saturday, the weather agency said.

Courtesy of PAGASA

Isang, which will continue to strengthen until Saturday evening, is expected to depart the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday. It will weaken into a tropical depression by Monday evening, PAGASA said.

It is unlikely to directly affect Philippine weather. Isang also remains less likely to cause adverse sea conditions within the coastal waters of the country.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO