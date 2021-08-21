Individual outdoor exercises will be allowed in the National Capital Region during the less restrictive modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Saturday.

During MECQ, people can engage in outdoor exercises, based on the IATF omnibus guidelines.

"As a general rule, as stated in the Omnibus Guidelines (Sec. 3.16, as of 19 August 2021) individual outdoor exercises such as outdoor walks, jogging, running or biking, are allowed within the general area of their residence, e.g. within the barangay, purok, subdivision, and/or village," the MMDA said in a statement.

"Provided that the minimum public health standards and precautions such as the wearing of face masks, and the maintenance of social distancing protocols are observed."

MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said, however, that he will leave it up to local government units whether to impose limitations on the movement of the public or set a duration for such activities.

"The Metro Manila LGUs, however, can set limitations on the movement or the time period of outdoor exercises, in their jurisdiction based on their COVID-19 situation," Abalos said.

Malacañang earlier announced that Metro Manila and the provinces of Laguna and Bataan will be placed under MECQ for the rest of August.

