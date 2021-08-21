Entertainment at big events, bumabalik na sa Saudi

JEDDAH - Sa gitna ng pandemya, isinusulong ngayon ni His Royal Highness Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman gamit ang Vision 2030 ang muling pagbubukas ng entertainment scenes sa kaharian.

Higit 90% na kasi ng populasyon ng Saudi ang nabakunahan na kaya sa pakikipagtulungan ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno ng Saudi sa entertainment at tourism sector, nabuo ang isang malaking entertainment event na tampok ang tatlong bansa - ang India, Pakistan at Pilipinas.

Dahil sa pagbubukas muli ng entertainment at big events sa Saudi, maipapakita na muli ng mga Pilipino ang kulturang sariling atin

Dahil dito bibida muli ang mga Pinoy local artists sa mga pagtatanghal ngayong Agosto.

“Philippines is a very friendly country with Saudi Arabia plus the number of community living in Saudi Arabia from Philippines is high in numbers and they are the partner in the development of a lot of our projects, they are part of the projects, lots of construction projects, nation building since very long time,” pahayag ni Noshien Wasim, General Entertainment Authority Events Management.

Ito ang kauna-unahang inisyatibo ng General Entertainment at Saudi government para sa mga local Filipino artists.

Todo ensayo ang Filipino singers at mga banda sa pagbubukas muli ng entertainement at events sa Saudi

“We want the Filipino community to merge with Saudi community and the other communities and of course quality of life when they will be happy they will be working happily,” dagdag ni Wasim.

Suportado din ito ng Philippine Consulate General sa Jeddah.

“So the significance of this is that the General Entertainment Authority is not only recognizing the Filipino talent but also appreciating Filipino culture at the same time.”, Consul Mary Jennifer Dingal, Acting Head of Post - PCG Jeddah.

Tuloy-tuloy na rin ang mga pagtatanghal at iba pang mga entertainment activities sa mga Pinoy restaurants sa iba-ibang coffee shops sa kaharian.

