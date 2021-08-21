President Rodrigo Duterte paid his respects to Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. on the late senator's death anniversary on Saturday.

"I join the Filipino people in commemorating Ninoy Aquino Day," the President said in a statement.

"This event, which marks the ultimate sacrifice of Senator Ninoy Aquino almost four decades ago, is truly timely, not only because we are battling a global pandemic, but also because our nation lost a leader, his son, the late President Benigno Aquino S. Aquino III."

The elder Aquino was assassinated 38 years ago upon returning to the Philippines on August 21, 1983.

Aquino's death served as a catalyst in overthrowing strongman Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

"As Filipinos, let us honor (Aquino's) legacy by showing our capacity to sacrifice our personal interests for the common good," said Duterte.

"May this sacrifice inspire all of us to be resilient and undaunted by challenges, especially now that we are still dealing with COVID-19."

