MANILA— The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said COVID-19 cases would continue to rise even if the capital region was under the strictest lockdown for 2 weeks, just as the Philippines recorded a new all-time high in the single-day tally on Friday.

In a public briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that based on their agency's projections, cases would still increase in the coming days but that the public should watch out for active infections.

Active infections determine how well the government and health facilities can accommodate virus patients, according to Vergeire.

"'Pag tiningnan natin ang ating mga projections, mukhang tataas pa rin po talaga ang mga kaso sa mga susunod na araw kaya dapat talaga 'yung paghahanda ay nandiyan pa rin," she said.

(When we look at the projections, it seems that these cases would increase in the next few days so we still have to be prepared.)

The health official also admitted that the 2-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other provinces may do little to curb the spread of the virus.

Its effect, she pointed out, would only be felt after 2 to 3 weeks.

"Noong nag-usap po ang ating mga eksperto kasama ang ating iba't ibang ahensya on data analytics, nakita natin na ito pong ginawa nating ECQ, compared to our previous ECQs, parang hindi magkakaroon ng malaking dent o epekto sa mga tumataas na kaso dahil ang dami na pong modifications," Vergeire explained.

(When we discussed these with our experts on data analytics, we realized that this ECQ, compared with other ECQs, would not have a huge dent or effect on our rising COVID-19 cases due to modifications.)

Based on the health department's projections, Metro Manila may also add at least 66,000 new cases by the end of August under the modified ECQ period, she noted.

COVID-19 death toll in the Philippines:



27,000 = July 24



28,000 = August 1 (after 8 days)



29,000 = August 8 (after 7 days)



30,000 = August 14 (after 6 days)



31,000 = August 20 (after 6 days)



More than 4,000 reported deaths in less than 4 weeks.



Active infections in the region, meanwhile, can reach 269,000 by the end of September should it remain under MECQ until next month.

"Hindi naman talaga certain na mangayayari na iyan kung maiaayos natin 'yung ating response ng mas maigi, if we can further improve and then we will not be able to reach this number."

(This is not certain because these are projections. If we improve our virus response, we will not be able to reach this number)

On Friday, the Philippines recorded an all-time high 17,231 new COVID-19 cases, with active infections soaring to over 123,000.

According to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team, Cavite registered most of the fresh new cases on Friday at 1,299. This was followed by Laguna (1,168), Bulacan (894), and Quezon City (879).

The National Capital Region, meanwhile, is the region that posted a bulk of fresh infections on the same day at 4,658, the highest since April 18.

Calabarzon and Central Luzon also logged their all-time high new cases with 3,707 and 2,123, respectively.

More than 4,000 new deaths, on the other hand, were confirmed in the past month, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

NEW MECQ

Downgrading lockdown restrictions to the MECQ was also not counterintuitive for government's part, since the classification focuses on addressing cases on a granular level.

"This is not really a disconnect, hindi rin po tayo nagbaba ng ating restriction, kung titingnan natin maigi ang pamantayan," she said.

(We did not really downgrade our restrictions based on our guidelines)

"Atin lang po talagang finocus ang ating response ngayon sa local government so that we would be able to improve our Prevent, Detect, Isolate, Treat, and Reintegrate (PDITR) response."

(We just focused our response on local governments.)

The country is battling a new surge of virus cases, which experts linked to the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant that first emerged from India.

Many hospitals in the country are already inundated with COVID-19 patients due to the continued stream of virus patients since late July, with some dying in parking lots.

A deputy of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 this week admitted that the country's COVID-19 testing remained limited.