MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said operations of its consular offices and Temporary Off-Site Passport Services (TOPS) facilities in Metro Manila will resume as the region shifts to a looser quarantine level.

The national government earlier placed the National Capital Region under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), which will be effective from Aug. 21 until Aug. 31.

"Those who hold an appointment dated August 23 to 31, 2021 must follow their appointment schedule, unless they receive specific advice not to do so (i.e. unforeseen closure of a specific CO/TOPS due to disinfection, mandatory quarantine, etc.). Please note that walk-in applicants will not be entertained," the DFA said in a statement.

Applicants affected by the recent ECQ in NCR and were supposed to have appointments on Aug. 6-20 were advised to follow a new schedule and go to a new location which they were notified of via email.

"Affected TOPS-scheduled applicants who did not show-up at their rescheduled appointment during the ECQ period are advised NOT TO SHOW-UP at their original TOPS locations, nor at any DFA CO, as YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERTAINED," the DFA said.

Applicants were advised to send an email for new appointment schedules.

They can reach out to the following email addresses:

TOPS SM Aura – ncrcentral.so@dfa.gov.ph

TOPS SM North Edsa – ncreast.so@dfa.gov.ph

TOPS Robinsons Magnolia Place – ncrnortheast.so@dfa.gov.ph

TOPS Robinsons Las Pinas – ncrsouth.so@dfa.gov.ph

TOPS SM MOA – oca.concerns@dfa.gov.ph

The DFA said applicants with emergency and urgent medical travel needs can send an email request to oca.cl@dfa.gov.ph with copies of their current passport or government-issued ID, and proof of their emergency travel.

"Possession of a flight ticket in itself is not considered urgent," the foreign office said.

The department said the planned resumption of operations may still change, depending on guidelines from the country's inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

Applicants were advised to check for updates at https://consular.dfa.gov.ph.

