Cebu City emergency operations center (EOC) head Councilor Joel Garganera on Saturday assured that hospitals in the city used their backup power during the blackout on Friday night.

“Our hospitals including our Cebu City Medical Center has a backup generator. Initially there was a slight inconvenience but we’re able to restore the power within minutes,” said Garganera.

Isolation facilities shut off their electric fans to save power during the blackout, but Garganera said ventilation was enough at these facilities.

He added that the Cebu City Quarantine Center, and accredited temporary treatment and monitoring facilities also have standby generators.

“So far our office haven’t received any incident report from our hospitals regarding the brownout earlier,” Garanera said.

The EOC plans to revisit power supply areas in the city to make sure contingencies are in place, especially during this pandemic.

“Our hospitals can’t sustain longer power interruptions, we need to ensure steady power in our hospitals because this could spell life and death situation of our patients” Garanera added.

They will also be visiting the hospitals as well.

Based on DOH statistics dated August 20, the ICU of Level 2 and Level 3 hospitals are at 91 percent and 88.7 percent utilization rates, respectively.

Meanwhile, KEPCO SPC Power Corp. made it clear on its Facebook page that the video and photo circulating that their plant was on fire is not true.

It also pointed out that it was not the cause of the blackout.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines earlier said that the power outage stemmed from a lightning strike. — With a report from Annie Perez-Gallardo

