MANILA— A new batch of 1.26 million more COVID-19 shots from Chinese pharmaceutical firms arrived in the Philippines Saturday as the country sought to ramp up vaccinations amid a fresh spike in infections due to the Delta variant.

The batch includes 1 million shots from Sinovac procured by government and 260,800 doses of jabs from Sinopharm donated by China.

The shipment arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 on board Philippine Airlines flight PR 361 from Beijing Saturday morning.

Dumating sa bansa Sabado ng umaga ang 1 million doses ng Sinovac na binili ng gobyerno at 260,800 doses ng Sinopharm na donasyon ng China.

📷National Task Force Against Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/WFag9bs155 — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) August 21, 2021

Wilben Mayor, head of the Sub-Task Group on Current Operations of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said the arrival of the new batch of vaccines is going to be a big help after the country logged its highest daily active cases on Friday at 17,231.

Only the Sinopharm vaccine doses can be immediately distributed as it already has a certificate of analysis.

Mayor said the new batch of vaccine doses will be distributed to places with increased COVID-19 cases and a high attack rate.

Meanwhile, Department of Health Supply Chain Management Service Director Ariel Valencia said many local government units and regional offices have acquired ultra low freezers to store vaccines that need to be kept in cold storage like Pfizer.

On Thursday, the Philippines received additional 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Sinovac.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million by yearend to contain the virus. So far, 12.8 million people have been fully vaccinated in the country.

— Report from Jekki Pascual

