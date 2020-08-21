With 'digital transition,' 2021 budget 'radically different' from past spending bills: Angara

MANILA - Senate Committee on Finance chair Sen. Sonny Angara on Friday said the 2021 budget would be "radically different" from previous appropriations plans as the government seeks to spend more on items that would help the country adjust to the COVID-19 new normal.

"It will be radically different from previous budgets. You will see a lot more for digital transitions," Angara told ANC's Headstart.

The senator did not give specific digital-related expenses under the 2021 budget, but noted that most sectors in the country - like education and retail - have been migrating to online platforms as COVID-19 forces the public to maintain physical distancing to avoid catching the virus.

A bulk of the fund would also be used to "building up our hospital capacity," he said.

The Department of Budget and Management earlier said that the proposed P4.5-trillion budget for 2021 would focus on health, food security, infrastructure, governance, and livelihood.

But Angara noted that the 2021 budget "won't be much bigger" than previous spending allocations.

"Usually the jump is 10-15 percent but because of the reality, economic activity is down so you won't be able to collect bigger revenues," he said.

"It would probably be a status quo budget with an increase of a few hundred million," he said.

The global pandemic has pushed the Philippines into recession, with its gross domestic product shrinking by 16.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the country's lowest since 1981.

Congress recently passed the Bayanihan to Recover as One bill - the second COVID-19 relief package - to help the economy and affected sectors stay afloat until the end of 2020.

As of mid-August, the Philippines remains to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in southeast Asia with 178,022 coronavirus cases.