Tulong-pinansiyal panawagan ng college student na may karamdaman sa dugo

Nagsulputan ang mga pulang batik sa mga binti ng 19 anyos na si Aiken Jhon Magpulhin kasabay ng matinding pagdudugo at panghihina noong Agosto 12.

College student Aiken Magpulhin, currently hospitalized in Batangas City due to immune thrombocypotenic purpura, appeals for financial support for his medical expenses.



The disorder, which attacks his blood platelets, caused excessive bleeding in his body & spots on his legs. pic.twitter.com/DKhXeEbjii