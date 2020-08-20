The ANC Brief: Possibly undetected

A working paper from the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development has a potentially controversial conclusion. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Undetected cases

A working paper from the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development said around 3 million COVID-19 cases from April to June could be undetected. The Department of Health (DOH) disputed this claim.

Midnight snacking

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said 49 barangay officials are facing charges over irregularities in the distribution of funds for the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) and other lockdown violations. Meanwhile, those hankering for a midnight snack will be relieved to know food delivery service is now available 24/7.

Damaged documents?

Sen. Richard Gordon wants all Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) regional directors replaced. Also, water leaked into the PhilHealth office in Dagupan, Pangasinan. But PhilHealth Region 1 officials claimed the office’s computers and important documents were unaffected.

Fight or flight

The government is maintaining the prohibition on health workers like nurses from leaving the country to work. But health workers who have live employment contracts as of March 8 this year will be allowed to leave.

Take a seat

The couple behind Mid Century Manila decided to give away a vintage Plia chair for kicks. Little did they know they’d get so much in return.