Should PH lift lockdowns based on COVID positivity rate?

MANILA--Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Friday downplayed the COVID-19 positivity rate as a condition for relaxing pandemic lockdowns in the Philippines, despite a World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation that countries keep it below 5 percent for at least 2 weeks before easing restrictions.

Metro Manila and 4 neighboring provinces shifted back to the less stringent general community quarantine starting (GCQ) Aug. 19 despite a positivity rate of 10.4 percent.

But Duque said the positivity rate was "not a good parameter or indicator," citing cases in other countries where the percentage was also increasing despite more tests conducted.

"Positivity rate is something not definitive to me. It's a bit iffy," he said in a webinar with doctors and other health professionals, adding that the more tests were conducted, the lower the positivity rate should be.

At least 2 million individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the Philippines, which has the most number of cases in Southeast Asia, soaring past 180,000 on Friday.

President Duterte had placed Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal under a 2-week modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), after overworked medical front liners requested for a "time out."

The stricter quarantine lapsed on Aug. 18 but authorities said the government could still impose "granular" or limited lockdowns and other measures to deal with the expected surge in cases. Health workers have also begun a more aggressive search for people showing symptoms with house visits.